Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Five9 posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $178.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.67. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five9 by 104.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Five9 by 98.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 171,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after buying an additional 85,036 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Five9 by 62.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after buying an additional 87,651 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 692.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

