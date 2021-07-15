Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). MediWound also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $4.25 on Thursday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

