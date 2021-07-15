Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.00. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

