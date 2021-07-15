Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.82). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($4.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

A number of analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

BEAM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 627,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.97. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

