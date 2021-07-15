Zacks: Analysts Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

DMAC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 328,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

