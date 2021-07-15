Zacks: Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $3.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.96. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $141.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,387. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.