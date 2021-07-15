Zacks: Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $2.43. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

