Zacks: Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $2.43. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.