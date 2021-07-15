Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.23. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,806. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 768,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.