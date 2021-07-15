Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.23. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,806. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 768,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

