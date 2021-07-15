Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of UBX opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

