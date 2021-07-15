Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.59. BCE posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. 87,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.60. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 218,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of BCE by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of BCE by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 806,688 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

