Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 341,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,036,000.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99.

Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

