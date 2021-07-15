Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.39). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. 11,441,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,176,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.94.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

