Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. Fluor posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

