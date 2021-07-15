Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Shares of GH stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $113.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.25. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $714,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $560,502.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,451 shares of company stock worth $29,744,787. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.