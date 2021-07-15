Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,089. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $466.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.11. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.