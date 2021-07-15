Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. PRA Group reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAA stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.89. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.35.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.