Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 394.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.