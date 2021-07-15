Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 1,846,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nielsen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,733,000 after purchasing an additional 168,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $104,315,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $108,928,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.