Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $101.21 on Thursday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

