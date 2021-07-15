Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.49. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Stephens decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

