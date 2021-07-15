Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Harald Reinhart Sells 8,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00.

ZLAB traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 338,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.31. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.