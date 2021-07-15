ZClassic Market Cap Tops $1.76 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $942.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00319862 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00169630 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003042 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,250,996 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.