Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas Sells 13,399 Shares

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $248,283.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zedge stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,739. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

ZDGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zedge by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zedge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 158,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zedge by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zedge by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zedge by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.