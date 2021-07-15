ZeroSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $591,452.00 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $10.27 million and $591,452.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.47 or 0.00863326 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

