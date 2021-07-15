Zeusshield Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $222,229.78 and $242.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00852963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.