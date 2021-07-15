Zigcoin Price Down 35% Over Last 7 Days (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $399,075.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00854568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,990,824 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.