Zilliqa Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $766.52 million and $45.50 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00225677 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001245 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.54 or 0.00786435 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,777,782,993 coins and its circulating supply is 11,486,315,840 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

