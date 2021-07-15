ZINC Market Capitalization Hits $41,184.78 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $41,184.78 and approximately $75.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

