Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $5,939,687.50 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50.

ZM stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,472. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.77.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

