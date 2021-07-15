Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 32,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total transaction of $12,429,992.41.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92.

On Monday, May 17th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19.

On Monday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47.

On Monday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74.

Shares of ZM opened at $360.61 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

