Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Zoom Video Communications worth $147,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total transaction of $1,997,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,092.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41. Insiders have sold 302,217 shares of company stock worth $107,881,571 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $360.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

