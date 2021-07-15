ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 19,430 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,020,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 12,842 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $668,939.78.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 95,056 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $5,042,720.80.

On Friday, June 25th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $3,977,555.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $19,786,373.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,746. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1,243.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

