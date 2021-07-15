Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLIOY opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
