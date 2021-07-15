Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLIOY opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

