Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,045,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,509,902. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.76. 14,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,848. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -130.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.81 and a twelve month high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.