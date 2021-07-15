Zscaler’s (ZS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $250.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Zscaler stock opened at $224.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.45. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $236.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,509,902 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

