Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,138 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $128,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.83. The company had a trading volume of 108,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,097. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,089 shares of company stock valued at $95,197,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

