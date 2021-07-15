Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 272,379 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 884,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,379 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.13% of Fiserv worth $105,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $8,333,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

