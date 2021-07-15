Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 4.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $276,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. United Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of FB traded down $5.31 on Thursday, reaching $342.32. The stock had a trading volume of 399,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,432,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,182,256. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

