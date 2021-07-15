Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,422 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $59,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,479,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $13,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock worth $16,358,650 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $143.25. 21,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,623. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.04.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

