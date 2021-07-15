Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $65.27 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,583,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.57% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $5,482,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 477,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 282,539 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $16,413,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tapestry by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,008 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 113,334 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $41.05. 15,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,249. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

