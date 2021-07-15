Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39,890 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Visa were worth $160,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,495. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $246.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.94. The company has a market capitalization of $482.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

