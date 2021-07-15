Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 19,723 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.7% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $120,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock traded down $20.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,156.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,495. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,265.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

