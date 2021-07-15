Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,394,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,263,000. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.26. 399,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,414,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $173.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.