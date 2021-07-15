Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 1,057,248 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,057,248 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.08% of The TJX Companies worth $61,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.32. 120,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.