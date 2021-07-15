Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 22,623 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $131,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $546.15. 203,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.84.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

