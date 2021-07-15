Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. 525,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.53. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

