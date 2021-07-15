ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $16,692.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00041349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00110582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00149492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,915.70 or 0.99934950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.