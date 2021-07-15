Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 10,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew S. Bromberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00.

ZNGA traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 12,153,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,897,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

