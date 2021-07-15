Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,153,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,897,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zynga by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 34.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 81.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 12.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 221,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $10,188,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

