$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $675.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

